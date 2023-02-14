Veg of Lund Expands to German Market Through Partner Distribution

In line with the updated business strategy, Veg of Lund, parent company of DUG potato mlk, is starting to work the German market through a distribution model. From now on, regional partner CCP AG will supply food manufacturers, cafés and retail chains with the Europe-wide patented DUG potato drink.

“The agreement with CCP AG marks the beginning of the updated business model, where distribution and licensing partnerships will be the cornerstones for the company’s future growth. I look forward to having experienced and dedicated resources on the ground in Germany provided by our newly appointed German contractor,” says Fredrik Carling, CEO of Veg of Lund.

CCP AG was founded in 2004 and initially marketed and sold imported chili peppers from South Africa. Over the years, the company grew its reach and product portfolio for the food industry, retail and catering throughout Germany with brands and quality products in the vegetarian segment. CCP AG will now form a business unit focused on the launch of the DUG potato drink. The company is based in Kleinosheim, near Frankfurt.

“DUG Potato Drink is the answer to all the questions that other plant-based milk alternatives have so far left unanswered. It is sustainable, regional and convinces with a balanced combination of taste and creaminess. We are delighted to have gained an innovative partner in Veg of Lund and to be able to launch the products in Germany following their successful introduction in Sweden and the UK,” says Hanna Koglin, Sales & Marketing Director CCP AG.

