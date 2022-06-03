Veganz and epap Join Forces For Digitized Receipts Offering Shopper Insights

Veganz and epap have joined forces to jointly develop market research offering valuable shopper insights for the further development of its vegan product portfolio via digitized receipts.

Berlin-based Veganz is known for its variety of vegan products ranging from snacks to meat, fish and cheese alternatives. The company has decided to focus on tailoring its developments to customer needs, and as such is cooperating with Hanover-based startup epap, which uses the app of the same name to enable receipts to be received and digitized without paper.

With receipts from over 90,000 shops in the app, epap creates an attractive basis for innovative shopper research in line with the corporate philosophy “Ask your Customer”.

“We are very pleased to have a strong partner like Veganz at our side – Germany’s most innovative food brand – with whom we are breaking new ground for market research in the FMCG market. We support Veganz in gaining valuable new consumer insights with our software and infrastructure in order to promote cultural change in nutrition. At the same time, we benefit from the many years of experience in the FMCG market,” says epap CEO Fabian Gruß.

Veganz CMO, Moritz Möller, says: “Our partnership with epap is an important building block for our digitization strategy in order to better understand our customer segments. With epap, we have gained an innovative and agile partner to continue to meet all consumer needs for climate-friendly products in the future.”