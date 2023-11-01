Vegetarianos Hoy Becomes Fundación Veg on World Vegan Day

Fundación Vegetarianos Hoy, the Latin American organization that promotes a change towards sustainable eating, announces today that it has left its old name and logo behind to respond to a more inclusive, empathetic, and changing environment.



Although this name change was already indicated with the presentation of the book How to Be Vegan Today, authored by the organization’s founder and general director Ignacia Uribe, it was not until today that the news was publicly announced.

Uribe states, “We are happy to finally present this transformation that we have been working on for many months, which is actually an evolution. Leaving Vegetarianos Hoy y behind to become the Veg Foundation reflects our growth and continued commitment to our mission.”



New name, same mission

Although it has changed its name, the foundation defends that its fundamental mission will not be altered: “Work with people, companies and governments to promote more ethical, healthy and sustainable nutrition, while reducing the suffering of animals raised for consumption.”

Regarding the name change, Uribe comments: “The heart of our rebranding is our new name. This reflects the changes that the animal defense movement has had in recent years. Although the founding concept remains the same, the word “Vegetarians” did not reflect the reality of our work, nor did it reflect the fact that the majority of this social movement is women, so we looked for a more neutral and inclusive name.”



In addition to the name, the former Vegetarianos Hoy has also made changes to the logo, with Uribe highlighting that “this modern and fresh design symbolizes the evolution of our organization. We appreciate our legacy, but we also look to the future with renewed focus and a more purposeful perspective. We preserve the elements that have always identified us: the carrots forming a V, and the green and orange colors. To achieve this, Fundacion Veg had the help and support of the international organization Vegan Hacktivist.”

More information at https://vegetarianoshoy.org