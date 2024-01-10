VFC Foods Becomes The Vegan Food Group, a Plant-Based Powerhouse “Heralding a Transformative Era” in Plant-Based Foods

The Vegan Food Group (VFG) is unveiled today as the new entity for VFC Foods Ltd, setting out its vision as a “new plant-based powerhouse” and boldly stating its commitment to becoming a global food leader.

The group as emerging this week currently entails VFC (Vegan Fried Chicken) and its acquired brands Meatless Farm and Clive’s Purely Plants, with plans for further acquisitions. The formation of the new group, according to VFC, heralds a “transformative era in the plant-based food sector”.

As most of our readers will know, VFC was founded at the end of 2020 by Matthew Glover and chef Adam Lyons, with a mission to “take on the chicken industry and ultimately save chickens from the cruelty of factory farming”. Following three years of expansion in mainland Europe and consistent retail launches in the UK, and despite a retreat from the US market, VFC secured a position strong enough to acquire Meatless Farm and Clives Purely Plants in 2023 and now the group boasts an expansive range of 80 SKUs across 21,000 distribution points.

Well-positioned to supercharge growth

The Vegan Food Group’s founders state today their dedication to ensuring vegan food is accessible to everyone, encouraging consumers to make informed food choices, and advocating for a more sustainable and ethical food industry, by eliminating animals from the food system. Glover’s position will be Chief Mission Officer, while Dave Sparrow, current CEO of Meatless Farm and VFC, becomes Group CEO.

VFG states its strategy moving forward mirrors that of global food giants, focusing on consolidation for streamlined operations, cost efficiencies, and a robust market presence. “With consolidation required in the plant-based space, and early signs of a rebound, the Vegan Food Group is well positioned to capitalise on market conditions and supercharge growth in the UK and Europe,” comments Glover.

“Imagine a ‘vegan Unilever’, but with the majority of future profits being donated to effective animal charities and diet change initiatives – that’s what we’re creating at the Vegan Food Group,” he adds.

Actively reviewing strategic acquisitions

The group’s newly launched landing page declares, “We aim to end factory farming, eliminate animals from the food system, and safeguard the future of our planet. Together we can build a future where our food system respects both the planet and its inhabitants.”

By uniting multiple brands, VFG will leverage collective strengths and optimise supply chains, thus fostering innovation and setting new industry benchmarks, say the founders.

“The new corporate identity marks a crucial milestone in VFG’s growth strategy. We are already one of the most diversified players in the category with VFC, Meatless Farm and Clive’s under our umbrella, but it won’t stop there. We are actively reviewing strategic acquisitions to add to the group in 2024, building upon a successful 2023 trading year,” says Sparrow.

For retailers and food service, VFG presents a unique proposition, offering a comprehensive range of high-quality plant-based products from a single source. This consolidation streamlines negotiations, logistics, and ensures consistent product quality, positioning VFG as a go-to financially-stable partner for plant-based options.

Watch this space for an upcoming Q&A with Matthew Glover on the breaking development.