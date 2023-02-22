Vgarden Plans Global Expansion in Collaboration With Israeli Supermarket Chain Tiv Taam

Vgarden, Ltd, an Israeli FoodTech company, announces the global launch of its vegan sausage products, produced in partnership with major Israeli supermarket chain and delicatessen manufacturer Tiv Taam. This collaboration will help increase Vgarden’s production capacity to support the company’s global marketing activities.

In a strategic move to expand into the global vegan market, Tiv Taam signed an exclusive production agreement with Vgarden to produce a range of pea protein-based kosher meat substitutes developed by the startup at its new production facility. The portfolio will include alternative products such as pepperoni, ham, chicken, turkey and other cold cut alternatives.

Vgarden’s vegan sausages are based on pea protein and coconut oil and have a protein content of up to 26.5 percent by weight – the same or more than their conventional animal protein counterparts. They contain no soy, are low in carbohydrates, are non-GMO and can be stored cold for up to six months.

Vgarden recently received initial strategic financing of more than $15 million from Leumi Partners to advance its product development and international operations.

New facility

Tiv Taam has acquired a new production facility in Haifa that is geared toward producing kosher and vegan foods. “We have traditionally supplied the top local culinary market with premium cured meats, dairy products and seafood,” explains Hagai Shalom, owner and CEO of Tiv Taam. “At the same time, we have adapted to changing consumer buying patterns and a growing preference for plant-based meat alternatives. The new partnership also gives us new opportunities to penetrate the international vegan food landscape.”

“This strategic cooperation with Tiv Taam will enable our company to significantly increase production to meet the expected demand in the US and internationally, and accelerate the development of Vgarden products,” said Ilan Adut, CEO of Vgarden. “Tiv Taam Group’s experience and professionalism in the world of food production, combined with the great trust that has been established between us, can guarantee a long and fruitful cooperation.”

