Successful Seed Round: Vyld Secures Seven-Figure Amount with Regenerative Financing Model

Berlin startup Vyld relies on an innovative financing instrument with the Future Profit Partnership Agreement (FPPA) and also receives funding from the BMBF and the EU.
Vyld, a profit-for-purpose company, has effectively developed renewable products and an innovative financing model. The company recently completed its seed funding round, securing a seven-figure sum. This funding includes contributions from the federal government and the EU, supplemented by their unique sustainable financing tool, the Future Profit Partnership Agreement (FPPA).
World’s first seaweed tampon
The current round of financing enables the market entry of the “Tangpon“, the world’s first tampon made from seaweed, as well as the further development of the Algaeverse portfolio for B2B and B2C.
Self-titled “ecopreneurs,” Ines Schiller and Melanie Schichan say they are committed to realising their vision for an Algaeverse, focusing on long-term, self-sustained development of circular products derived from seaweed. Diverging from the typical venture capital-driven startup model, Vyld positions itself as a responsibly owned company, prioritizing long-term economic sustainability over immediate exit strategies.
“A necessary question for me was and is how Vyld plays on the themes of ownership, power and financing. Business models create realities and extractive models not only threaten the environment and health, but also reproduce exploitative standards and anti-democratic tendencies. We want to counter this with a model that promotes creation instead of consumption, quality instead of quantity and triple top line instead of hypergrowth,” explains Vyld CEO Ines Schiller.
Further information: vyldness.de