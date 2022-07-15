    • 3D Printed Products Are 2nd Most Googled Innovation at 10,000 Monthly Searches Globally

    July 15, 2022
    Categories
    3D Technology
    © nosorogua - stock.adobe.com

    New research predicts the overall 3D printing market will grow by 24% to reach $44.5 billion by 2026 and reveals that interest in 3d innovations is skyrocketing around the world. 3D-printed meat is the most popular at 4,500 Google searches per month, and 3d printed fashion is close behind.

    3d printed food

    3D-printed food averages 9,800 searches a month globally according to the study, and within this category, 3D-printed meat receives 4,500 searches a month. This sector has already been well represented in vegconomist, with several innovators such as Nova Meat of Spain, MeaTech of Israel, Cocuus also of Spain, Mooji Meats of USA, Redefine Meat of Israel, and in the 3d printed seafood category Umami Meats and Revo Foods.

    © NovaMeat

    3D printed fashion

    3D printed fashion is newly emerging; Karl Lagerfeld was the first designer to bring 3D printing technology into the fashion industry and since then it’s seen phenomenal growth according to Hubs. Fashion designer Zac Posen, working with Hubs parent company, Protolabs, debuted five 3D-printed, wearable pieces at the 2019 Met Gala.  

    The study finds that interest is highest in footwear, at an average of 5,400 Google searches for 3D printed shoes each month. Adidas’ 4DFWD shoes use a midsole 3D printed by Carbon, and as we reported earlier this month, New York’s Simplifyber recently closed a $3.5 million seed funding round for its garments of the future.

    Simplifyber_Liquid_Shoe
    ©Simplifyber

    Filemon Schoffer, cofounder & CCO from Hubs.com said: “Overall, we expect to see more signs of growth in 3D printing in 2022 and beyond. Enhanced automation, scalable quality controls, advances in interoperability, reduced material and processing costs and further industry consolidation, among other key factors, will help 3D printing become the robust industrial manufacturing process that befits its massive potential.”

    Share article:

    Related Articles

    • Latest News

  • The vegconomist-newsletter:
    information for decision-makers

    Subscribe for the vegconomist-newsletter and regularly
    receive the most important news from the vegan business world.


    Click here to add vegconomist to your email contacts and ensure our messages reach your inbox!


    Help: I'm not receiving emails from vegconomist

    Invalid email address

    • Interviews

    More Interviews