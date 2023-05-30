Market for 3D-Printed Food to Grow With 49.9% CAGR, Reaching Value of $872.4M

A report by Vantage Market Research has found that the global market for 3D-printed food will grow with a CAGR of 49.9% through to 2028. This will take its total value to $872.4 million.

3D food printing makes it possible to produce meat and seafood alternatives, along with other products such as dough, using computer-controlled printing devices. The market is being driven by increasing demand for customized foods, along with a growing need for efficient and sustainable food production methods. Applications of the technology include producing customized meals for individuals with specific dietary requirements and developing more efficient ways of processing and packaging food.

The growing popularity of molecular gastronomy — a culinary trend that focuses on the scientific principles behind food preparation and cooking — is also driving demand for 3D-printed products, as the technology is well-suited to the requirements of the trend.

Market challenges

The market for 3D-printed foods is facing some challenges, such as the high cost of equipment, the need for specialized knowledge and training, and regulatory hurdles related to food safety and labeling requirements. However, costs are coming down as the technology evolves, and regulatory agencies are developing standards to help ensure the safety of these foods.

Increasing consumer interest in meat alternatives is a significant driver of innovation in the 3D-printed food sector, and numerous companies are now using the technology to produce both plant-based and cultivated meat. These include Israel’s Steakholder Foods, Austria’s Revo Foods, and the US’ Mooji Meats.

Late last year, it was reported that a new upcycled plant-based 3D-printing ink had been developed by scientists in China and Singapore, which will help to further reduce costs.

“This is a novel and disruptive idea to mass produce cultured meat,” said Professor Jie Sun, author of a study on the subject. “Using nutrients from food waste to print scaffolds not only uses and increases the value of the food waste but also alleviates the pressure on the environment from animal agriculture.”