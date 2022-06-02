Revo Foods Presents “Ultrarealistic” Plant-Based Salmon Fillet Produced With 3D Technology

Austria’s Revo Foods presented an “ultrarealistic” plant-based salmon fillet made of 100% plant-based ingredients, prepared by Michelin chef Siegfried Kröpfl who has previously cooked for Queen Elizabeth, at a public tasting event in Vienna this Monday.

The base of the fillet consists of various plant protein sources, such as pea proteins. Other ingredients include algae extracts and plant oils. The fillet has a high protein and omega-3 fatty acid content, similar to wild-caught salmon.

According to the founders, attendees were amazed by how realistic the salmon was, even too realistic for some; “”The structure is almost too perfect, are you sure this is vegan?”, one of the guests quoted.”

Revo’s first products are already available in 16 European countries, including supermarkets in Austria and Germany. Earlier this month, its popular plant-based smoked salmon slices launched in the UK through online vegan supermarket GreenBay.

Recently, the startup received 2.2 Mill EUR in equity-free grant funding from the Austrian Research Promotion Agency (FFG) to advance its 3D printing technology. Following the funding, Revo is set to launch its salmon fillets into retail from early 2023.