SavorEat Launches 3D-Printed Plant-Based Pork and Turkey Burgers

Israeli foodtech company SavorEat has developed 3D-printed plant-based pork and turkey burgers. The new breakfast patties will join SavorEat’s existing plant-based hamburger patties.

Uniquely, SavorEat’s meat alternatives are customisable and created by a “robot chef”, which uses AI and machine learning to produce burgers catered to diners’ preferences. Users can select their cooking preferences and desired protein and fat content using SavorEat’s specially developed web application.

Robot chef reduces waste

The robot chef can then produce about one patty every two minutes. Since it only produces the quantity needed, this method significantly reduces food waste.

US pilot

Last year, SavorEat announced it would be launching its 3D-printed burgers in the US via a collaboration with catering company Sodexo. Through the partnership, SavorEat’s burgers will be made available at American colleges.

In late 2020, SavorEat floated on the Tel Aviv stock exchange and secured $13 million, receiving a valuation of $51.2 million. The company also raised $4.75 million in a funding round earlier that year.

“We’re passionate about offsetting carbon emissions and reducing waste. That is why we created a product that can do both,” said Rachel Vizman, CEO and co-founder of SavorEat. “By expanding into other plant-based meats, we aim to provide greater variety and customisation, to empower the planet to eat differently, with more healthy and sustainable options to reduce ecological impact.”