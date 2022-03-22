Agronomics Reveals Cultivated Meat Pet Food Venture Good Dog Food

Agronomics, the UK cellular agriculture investment group headed by billionaire philanthropist Jim Mellon, has partnered with Roslin Technologies, made famous for the world’s first cloned adult mammal Dolly the sheep, to launch Good Dog Food.

Says Jim Mellon, Executive Director of Agronomics and Chairman of Good Dog Food: “An untapped sector of the agricultural market is the production of pet food via cellular agriculture. We are delighted to be able to announce our first joint venture in the cultivated meat field, to focus on the production of cultivated pet food.”

Good Dog Food will develop a novel range of pet food products made using cell-cultured meat, highlighting that the current production of companion animal food is a major driver of climate change. In the US alone it is estimated dog and cat food is responsible for 65 million tons of CO2-equivalent methane and nitrous oxide and almost a quarter of meat produced in the country, according to the company’s research.

The new company will be led by CEO Owen Ensor, with Good Dog Food focusing on the development, registration, and product launch of its cultivated meat pet food products.



Roslin Technologies & Agronomics

Scottish firm Roslin Technologies is connected to the institute of the same name famed for Dolly the cloned sheep. Last November, Roslin Technologies received a £1 million funding boost from the UK government, with the cell line specialist already providing its cellular portfolio to cultivated meat producers around the world. Agronomics is the leading British VC firm focused on cellular agriculture and cultivated meat, and recently announced a £25 million raise to further invest in the sector.

“We are delighted to be able to announce our first joint venture in the cultivated meat field, to focus on the production of cultivated pet food,” comments Mellon on the launch. “As a dog owner, I have been looking for high-quality meat alternatives to provide to my dogs. Good Dog Food will do exactly that. It is even more exciting to know that Good Dog Food may accelerate the introduction of cultivated meat to the broader public,” he added.

