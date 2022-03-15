Coalition of Cell-Based Leaders Form APAC SCA to “Kick-Start & Harmonise” Cell Ag in Asia Pacific

A coalition of Asian cultivated meat and seafood companies has formed the APAC Society for Cellular Agriculture (APAC-SCA). The society will advocate for cultivated products by engaging with consumers and helping to develop regulatory frameworks.

APAC-SCA has 11 founding members from various companies. The five-strong management team consists of Dr. Sandhya Sriram (President), Group CEO, Chairman, and co-founder of Shiok Meats; Mr. Ziliang Yang (Secretary), CEO and co-founder of CellX; Dr. Jay Hyeongun Jee (Treasurer), CTO and co-founder of DanaGreen; Mr. Gary Brenner, Director of Market and Corporate Development at Aleph Farms; and Ms. Carrie Chan, CEO and co-founder of Avant Meats.

The society says it hopes to “kick-start and harmonize” the cultivated meat and seafood industry in the region, beginning by educating policy-makers, think tanks, and the public about the benefits of cultivated products.

Alt-protein in Asia

A recent ecosystem map by Foodland Ventures found extensive alt-protein innovation taking place in the APAC region, especially in Singapore. Foodland says the region is set to catch up with Europe and the US, and this is borne out by figures showing that investments in the Asian alt-protein industry rose by a huge 92% last year compared to 2020.

Asia also has 30% of the world’s cultivated meat producers, while Singapore was the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a cultivated product. Research suggests that consumers in Asian countries are much more open to cultivated meat than those in the West, suggesting that the industry has a bright future in the region.

“We’re delighted to announce the launch of the APAC Society for Cellular Agriculture; we hope the society and our coalition will foster a productive and harmonized industry in APAC,” said APAC-SCA’s management team. “We stand behind the vision of a more sustainable, healthy, and food-secure planet for all, and hope to build long-lasting partnerships with key industry, community, public, and governmental entities in efforts of promoting a brighter future.”