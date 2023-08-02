First Application For Cell-Cultured Meat in Europe is a Positive Sign For Nutritional Transformation

Technology promises protection of resources

Alexandre also points to the great sustainability potential of the new technology: “Areas that have so far been used for animal husbandry could be used for afforestation, the protection of biological diversity and renaturation thanks to cellular agriculture. All these measures allow nature to regenerate and absorb more CO2.”

Using renewable energy, cell-cultured beef can reduce CO2 emissions by an estimated 92 percent compared to conventionally produced products. The land requirement would decrease by about 95 percent and the water requirement by about 78 percent.

In 2022, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) therefore identified cellular agriculture, alongside plant-based nutrition, as an important way of limiting the pressure on our finite natural resources.

