Cellular Agriculture Australia Unveils New Resources to Help Companies Streamline Food Safety Applications

Nonprofit organisation Cellular Agriculture Australia (CAA) announces the release of its new Regulation Resource Hub, created to help cell ag companies streamline their food safety application process for novel foods and gene technology in Australia and New Zealand.

CAA’s new pay-to-access tool includes tailored online learning materials, dossier templates, and step-by-step guidance on Australia’s food safety regulation framework.

While the Australian regulatory framework is well-equipped to approve novel foods, there is a lack of precedents on how companies should navigate the regulatory process, argues CAA.

The resources have been developed in collaboration with leading industry partners and regulatory consultants and in consultation with Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ).

“Australia has an opportunity to be one of the global leaders in cellular agriculture and accessible, time-efficient and cost-effective food safety regulation is a key to that. The time is ripe to position ourselves as an attractive base for both local and cellular agriculture international companies,” said Sam Perkins, CEO of CAA.

A clear pathway

CAA comments that the current system lacks clarity and consistency regarding the role of different stakeholders. It argues that there is no streamlined or standardised approach to developing applications for FSANZ, facility certification, or engagement with state-based authorities in Australia.

In 2020, the FSANZ approved Impossible Foods‘ soy leghemoglobin; meanwhile, Vow (close to receiving approval) has recently submitted dossiers. In 2024, other companies poised to obtain regulatory approval will find a simplified pathway for submission and possible approval of dossiers in CAA’s new resources.

Other resources launched by the nonprofit include a new language guide, developed to standardise and harmonise the terminology of the cellular agriculture industry; a research tool to help students and career-switchers break into cellular agriculture research, called Pathways into Cell Ag; and CAA’s course on cellular agriculture launched in collaboration with industry, academia, and regulatory organisations.

Kim Tonnet, Head of Regulatory Affairs & Government Relations at All G Foods, shared: “Even with an experienced in-house regulatory scientist, regulatory support available to All G Foods to enable its pre-market approvals was limited. Hence, the importance of CAA’s work to engage with regulators, applicants and service providers to map out a clear pathway with detailed information on how to address the various safety requirements.”