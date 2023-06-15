Cultivated Meat Officially Approved by USDA: Here’s What This Means for Europe

Cultivated meat coming soon to Europe?
The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) recently held an event to review the latest data on cultivated meat and precision fermentation-derived products, while an independent report to the FSA suggested recommendations to pave the way for a more innovative approach to regulation.
Before a cultivated meat product can be sold in Europe, it must be approved by regulators in a process governed by the Novel Foods Regulation.
Gathering pace
“Cultivated meat has the potential to help satisfy growing global demand for meat while reducing the environmental impacts of our food system. Governments across Europe now need to wake up to the significance of this food, invest in R&D and ensure the benefits are felt here so other parts of the world do not leave behind the continent.”
GFI Europe adds that it is unaware of any applications for pre-market authorisation of cultivated meat having been made anywhere in Europe to date.