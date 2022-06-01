€100,000 Cultivated Meat Innovation Challenge Launched by GFI and EIT

The Good Food Institute (GFI) and the European Union’s EIT Food have launched a new €100,000 competition for the cultivated meat sector. Searching for innovative ways of bringing down the cost of cell culture media, up to four successful teams from across Europe will be awarded €100,000 each for the challenge.

Looking for applications that show the ability to bring ideas to market within three years, the GFI Europe has strategically partnered with EIT Food to launch the €100,000 prizes to overcome one of the biggest hurdles to commercializing cultivated meat. The cost of cell culture media has been identified as one of the biggest technical challenges for the burgeoning cultivated meat industry.

Called the Cultivated Meat Innovation Challenge, the GFI states that successful applicants may ultimately receive substantially more funding from EIT Food to bring their products to market. Cell culture media is the nutrient-rich brew that feeds the cells as they grow in a cultivator and remains the most expensive element of cultivating meat despite recent breakthroughs.

“A fresh perspective to the problem”

The challenge will also welcome applications from women scientists and people who are under-represented in the industry, such as those from ethnic minorities. A judging panel will consider the applications, with the winners to be announced at an online ceremony in November. Applications are now being accepted and proposals can be submitted here until Friday 30 September.

“We want to see ideas that use recognised technical or scientific knowledge but bring a fresh perspective to the problem and – crucially – are ready to be commercialised within two to three years”, Seren Kell, science and technology manager at the Good Food Institute Europe. “The winners of this competition have a genuine opportunity to make history. Good luck to everyone who enters – we can’t wait to see your ideas!”