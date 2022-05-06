Agronomics Invests a Further $2M in Chinese Cultivated Meat Producer CellX

Agronomics, a VC firm focused on cellular agriculture, announces an investment of $2 million into Shanghai-based cultivated meat company CellX Ltd, taking a 5.1% stake and subscribing for 857,363 preferred shares. Agronomics initially invested $50,000 in CellX in December 2020.

Agronomics, the UK cellular agriculture investment group headed by billionaire philanthropist Jim Mellon, has been prolific in the cell-based category over the past two years, most recently investing in San Francisco’s VitroLabs, startup working on cell cultivated leather, just this week. The firm’s list of investments in cultivated meat includes BlueNalu and Wagyu beef specialist Ohayo Valley.

This March Agronomics partnered with Roslin Technologies, made famous for the world’s first cloned adult mammal Dolly the sheep, to launch cultivated dog food company Good Dog Food.

CellX was co-founded by two entrepreneurs, Ziliang Yang and Ran Liu, and two scientists, Dr Ning Xiang and Dr Binlu Huang. Beginning with pork meat, which is consumed on a vast level in China, the company has since started work on the development of beef and poultry. In September 2021 CellX invited potential investors to sample dishes produced with cells from China’s native black pig, and stated its aim of achieving price parity with conventional pork by 2025.

Most recently, CellX announced a strategic partnership with Bluu Seafood, committing to a shared goal to “make cellular agriculture a reality” and advance regulatory approval in their countries, respectively Germany and China.

Key biotech player

“CellX is a leading cellular agriculture start-up located in Shanghai, the biotech and innovation hub in China,” Agronomics said in a statement. “With a team of 30, CellX is working to bring cultivated meat products to consumers in China and around the world.” “The team has made significant progress since their founding in 2020, and they have now moved into the next phase of development – scaling up and reducing cost. CellX is collaborating with top universities and leading companies in China and around the world to advance the research and development of cultivated meat, and the company is accelerating market launch and cultivated meat approval as a key player in the Asia-Pacific region.”