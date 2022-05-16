China’s CellX Raises $10.6M to Become the Country’s Most Funded Cultivated Meat Company

China’s CellX has secured $10.6 million in its Series A funding round, with participants including Lever VC, Agronomics, Joyvio Capital, Better Bite Ventures, SALT, and more.

Founded in 2020, CellX is a leading cellular agriculture startup located in Shanghai. The company is taking a “multi-species approach” to cultivated meat by developing pork, beef, and poultry.

Following its Series A round, CellX is now China’s most-funded cultivated meat company, having raised a total of $15.4 million. The startup will use the new capital to expand and optimise its technologies, preparing for large-scale and low-cost production. CellX is working on all four major technologies involved in cultivated meat production, namely cell lines, media, bioprocesses, and end products.

“Cellular agriculture uses next-generation technologies to create new proteins and new materials in a more sustainable way. Compared to traditional animal agriculture, cellular agriculture uses significantly fewer resources and emits less carbon,” said Ziliang Yang, co-founder and CEO of CellX.

Making cellular agriculture a reality

CellX announced its first multi-million dollar fundraise in December of 2020. By September of the following year, the startup had developed a cultivated pork prototype, which it invited investors to sample.

Then, just last month, CellX announced a partnership with Germany’s Bluu Seafood to “make cellular agriculture a reality” and achieve regulatory approval in both their respective countries. The company says it hopes to be the first in China to launch cultivated meat.

“The texture and taste of cultivated meat directly impact consumer acceptance of the product. CellX is more than a food tech company. We share a great passion for tasty foods, and we show it by creating products that customers love,” said Dr. Ning Xiang, CellX’s cofounder and scientific lead.