Global Experts Discuss a Future of Meat Without Animal Suffering in New Book

A new book, Cultivated Meat to Secure Our Future: Hope for Animals, Food Security, and the Environment, argues that cultivated meat has the potential to significantly reduce the suffering of animals while simultaneously tackling the planet’s crises: climate change, biodiversity loss, and public health.

Co-edited by influential animal activists Michel Vandenbosch, co-founder and president of GAIA (Global Action in Interest of Animals), and Philip Lymbery, global CEO of Compassion in World Farming; the book is forwarded by Ira van Eelen, co-founder of KindEarth.Tech of RESPECTfarms, whose father was Willem van Eelen, the godfather of cultivated meat.



The book discusses the achievements made in the sector whilst on the other hand reviewing the challenges that it needs to overcome to disrupt the meat industry (high costs of scaling operations, lowering product prices, and avoiding an industry shakeout involving consolidation amongst the key players).

Peter Singer, Professor of Bioethics Princeton University, commented on the book: “Producing meat from animals on the vast scale that is happening now is an environmental disaster and a grave public health risk. Can cultivated meat truly secure our future? Michel Vandenbosch and Philip Lymbery have brought together an impressive group of experts to answer this question.”

The book offers readers the latest research and opinions on the potential of cultivated meat to transform our current food system and opens debate through a collection of essays from international experts, including Isha Datar of New Harvest; Chase Purdy, author of Billion Dollar Burger; Hanna Tuomisto, a leading sustainable food system researcher; celebrated health author Dr. Michael Greger; and journalist and philosopher Julian Baggini.

Michel Vandenbosch said: “This inspiring book sheds new light on the state-of-the-art achievements and challenges of cultivated meat. The future of meat is without any animal suffering. Cultivated meat gives hope for animals, food safety and our natural environment. The contribution it can make to all life on our planet, saving billions of animals, is one of the biggest wins in a changing world.”

Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) and UN Messenger of Peace, also commented on the book: “Factory farms cause unacceptable cruelty to sentient animals and major damage to the environment. This book demonstrates that cultivated meat can play an important role in closing them down.”

The new book published by Lantern Publishing & Media is already available in the US and Canada. Its release in Europe is slated for February 2024.