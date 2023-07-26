First European Application for the Sale of Cultivated Meat – What You Need to Know

In a manner similar to that of the European Union, the Swiss regulatory framework encompasses a robust and well-founded procedure for assessing the safety of novel foods. In order for cultivated meat to be commercialized in Switzerland, companies such as Aleph Farms are required to seek authorization from the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) by submitting a comprehensive safety dossier. This process entails a rigorous safety evaluation and extensive toxicological studies aimed at substantiating the food’s safety. It is anticipated that this evaluation will take a minimum of 12 months.

Prior to the sale of cultivated meat products in EU member states, they must undergo approval from regulators, overseen by the Novel Foods Regulation. This approval process entails a thorough and evidence-based assessment of the safety and nutritional value of cultivated meat, with an estimated timeframe of at least 18 months. As of the present moment, GFI Europe has not been made aware of any applications for pre-market authorization of cultivated meat submitted to the EU.

To facilitate the application process, the Swiss FSVO offers a standardized template that assists companies in navigating the requirements, providing clarity and guidance for applicants. Such a resource serves as an example of what the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) could potentially develop to enhance transparency and support producers in bringing their products to market within the EU.