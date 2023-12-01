Germany’s MyriaMeat Emerges from Stealth: Cultivating Stem Cell-Derived Muscle Tissue with Medical Tech

Biotech startup MyriaMeat, founded by researchers from the University of Göttingen, has come out of stealth mode, claiming it can cultivate 100% “real meat” from stem cells.

The startup, with headquarters in Munich and Göttingen, was founded in 2022 to transfer patented “groundbreaking” medical technology to the food field. Developed through more than 25 years of research and a financial investment exceeding €40 million, this technology is based on pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) and parthenogenetic stem cells, enabling the growth of functional muscle — and presumably entire meat cuts.

“Our muscle cells are uniquely able to contract, which is not possible with mixed products. This enables real ‘training’ of the cells and positions MyriaMeat as a pioneer in the production of cultivated meat,” comments Florian Hüttner, CEO of MyriaMeat.

Combining the worldwide exclusive license for this technology with state-of-the-art biotechnology, MyriaMeat says it can grow 100% muscle, setting itself apart from competitors developing hybrid products with plant proteins.

Ending animal suffering

The company, which has already invested decades of research in the production of cultured muscle tissue, will focus on scaling the technology to create sustainable and ethical alternatives to Wagyu beef, pork, and deer meat. According to the company, its products will be all-natural without chemical or biological contaminants to offer the “healthiest meat.”

With additional support from SPRIN-D, the Federal Agency for Disruptive Innovation, the company aims to align meat production with the needs of the growing population while reducing GHG and addressing the ethical concerns of using animals for meat.

“Our strength is the MyriaMeat iPSC pipeline: We obtain stable cultures of induced pluripotent stem cells from a single biopsy that is harmless to the animal and then never have to touch an animal again,” adds Hüttner.

“We have the technological knowledge to end the suffering of billions of animals while feeding humanity on the basis of a healthier, more sustainable product. We have a responsibility to facilitate that change,” states Hüttner on the company’s newly released website.