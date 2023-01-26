Cultivated Meat

GFI Webinar: The Business of Alt Protein: Bringing Cultivated Meat to Market in the United States

© UPSIDE Foods

Following last year’s landmark decision by the FDA to greenlight UPSIDE Food’s cultivated chicken, marking the beginning of a transformation in the food system as we know it, 2023 is set to be the year that cultivated meat will receive full regulatory approval and become available to consumers in the US, and likely beyond.
 
As this point in history draws closer, the GFI is hosting a virtual event next Tuesday, January 31st, from 12 midday to 1pm EST, featuring a panel of experts discussing the current status of the cultivated meat industry.
 
At the virtual event, participants will join scientific, regulatory, and market experts from the Good Food Institute as they take a deep dive into recent developments and review the current status of the cultivated meat industry, specifically in the USA.
 
believer meats' cultivated chicken dish
© BELIEVER Meats
The one-hour webinar will cover:
  • An overview of the cultivated meat production process
  • The US regulatory pathway
  • Consumer messaging and nomenclature
  • Audience Q&A with GFI scientific, regulatory, and market experts
GFI experts presenting:
  • Faraz Harsini, Senior Scientist, Bioprocessing 
  • Laura Braden, Lead Regulatory Counsel 
  • Madeline Cohen, Regulatory Attorney 
  • Emma Ignaszewski, Associate Director, Industry Intelligence & Initiatives
“This is a watershed moment in the history of food,” said Dr. Uma Valeti, CEO and Founder of UPSIDE Foods, upon receiving the Unicorn company’s groundbreaking news last year. “This milestone marks a major step towards a new era in meat production, and I’m thrilled that U.S. consumers will soon have the chance to eat delicious meat that’s grown directly from animal cells.”
 
Register here, or the GFI can also share the recording if you’re unable to attend.

