Ivy Farm Anticipates Regulatory Approval After Creating Cultivated Meat Scotch Egg With Fortnum & Mason

The UK’s Ivy Farm Technologies has partnered with London’s high-end department store Fortnum & Mason to develop what is said to be the world’s first scotch egg containing cultivated meat.

Scotch eggs are a traditional British snack consisting of a soft-boiled egg wrapped in sausage meat and covered in breadcrumbs. They were first invented by Fortnum & Mason in 1738, and the store is now looking to produce a more sustainable alternative.

The product co-developed with Ivy Farm — which journalists were invited to taste last week — is not vegan, as the centre is made from conventionally produced quail eggs. However, the use of Ivy Farm’s cultivated beef mince by a retailer indicates that regulatory approval may be on the horizon for the company.

According to The Guardian, Ivy Farm had threatened to relocate to the US if cultivated meat was not approved for sale in the UK, leading to talks with the government. The company has now been told to expect Food Standards Authority (FSA) approval by the end of the year, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said to be in favour of granting approval.

Streamlined process

There have been indications for some time that the UK government is looking to streamline the approval process for cultivated meat, as the country no longer needs to follow the EU’s regulatory framework after Brexit. In November, the FSA issued new guidance on the authorisation process for cultivated meat in England and Wales, including recommendations regarding product safety, labelling, and tasting trials.

The UK government announced in December that it would be granting £2 billion in funding to biotechnology, including cultivated meat production. Just two weeks ago, it was reported that the government was surveying cultivated meat companies in preparation to make regulatory changes.

”We are currently considering future changes to the regulated products approval process across all regimes, and we will be discussing this reform further at our March Board meeting,” said Natasha Smith, Deputy Director of Food Policy at the FSA. “We continue to engage with the cell-cultivated products industry to gain their insights about how to best manage applications and to set expectations about the approval process, including timelines and the type of information that applicants should provide when submitting a product dossier.”