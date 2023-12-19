Cultivated Meat

New Hamilton White Paper Identifies Key Cost Drivers in Cultivated Meat Production

Bookmark
ClosePlease loginn
See all bookmarks
BookmarkWant to save and revisit your favorite articles? Upgrade to vegconomist+ and unlock our new bookmark feature. Subscribe today and enjoy a wide range of exclusive perks to gain a competitive edge in the vegan business world!
mycoprotein meatballs in tomato sauce

© Patrycja-stock.adobe.com

Hamilton, a leading name in laboratory automation technology and analytical sensors for the scientific community, has released a comprehensive white paper providing insights into the critical challenge of the cultivated meat industry: high production costs.

In the white paper, Hamilton addresses the key cost drivers in cell-cultured meat production, proposes applying Process Analytic Technologies (PAT) to enhance performance and cost-effectiveness, and outlines innovative solutions to improve production by implementing these principles.

According to Hamilton, PAT integrates advanced sensor technology to enhance efficiency and sustainability. It allows for real-time control and measurement of critical production parameters. In addition, it promises higher quality and volume yields while accelerating process optimization and shortening commercialization timelines.

Hamilton has released a comprehensive white paper providing insights into the cultivated meat industry's critical challenge: high production costs.
© Hamilton

Proteins for future generations

Additionally, the company highlights how in-line sensors can measure cell densities and monitor biomass performance. Moreover, PAT can track critical parameters like dissolved CO2, O2, and pH, providing immediate optimization and cost-reduction data, explains Hamilton.

Through several case studies presented in the study, Hamilton demonstrates how PAT has successfully tackled performance and efficiency challenges in cell cultivation. The technology has been endorsed by regulatory bodies like the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

A privately-held company, Hamilton has its headquarters in Reno, Nevada; Franklin, Massachusetts; and Bonaduz, Switzerland, with subsidiary offices worldwide. Hamilton offers many products, including liquid handling platforms, application-based solutions, small devices, process sensors, consumables, and OEM solutions.

Aniekan Esenam, Strategic Business Development Manager at Hamilton, comments: “Our innovative sensor technologies are more than just tools; they are crucial in producing reliable, reproducible results in cultivated meat production. Hamilton is committed to advancing this emerging industry, collaborating with scientific experts to create sustainable, high-quality protein sources for future generations.”

The full white paper, “PAT to Optimize the Cost, Consistency, and Yield of Cultivated Meat Production,” is available on the Hamilton website.

Topics:

Organisations and brands:

More news from the region:

Bookmark
ClosePlease loginn
See all bookmarks

Share