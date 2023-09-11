Newform Foods Launches the Plenty Foundation to Fight Food Insecurity With Cultivated Protein

South Africa’s Newform Foods (previously Mzansi Meat) has launched the Plenty Foundation, a nonprofit aiming to address food insecurity and malnutrition in Africa through biotechnology.

While plant-based proteins will be an important part of this strategy, the Foundation will also work with Newform Foods to enhance the taste and nutrition of plant-based foods with cultivated proteins.

As part of its overall strategy to reduce undernourishment rates, the Plenty Foundation will combine philanthropy, commercial R&D, and market partnerships. Currently, the organization is pursuing its first funding round, while also aiming to form partnerships with a wide range of stakeholders.

“The Plenty Foundation is more than just another not-for-profit; it’s a movement aimed at revolutionizing how we think about food and nutrition in Africa,” said founder Arturo Jose Garcia. “Our approach is to blend modern technology with a deep understanding of local needs to create sustainable, impactful change.”

MANE partnership

Newform Foods has also recently announced a partnership with international flavor and fragrance manufacturer MANE. The companies will work together to improve the flavor of cultivated muscle and fat, which will initially be combined with plant-based protein to produce hybrid meat alternatives. Fully cultivated products will follow when price parity has been achieved.

The news comes just weeks after Newform Foods revealed it was rebranding from its original name, Mzansi Meat, with the aim of “shaping tomorrow’s food landscape”. The company is known for developing what was claimed to be Africa’s first cultivated meat burger, first showcased last year.

“As leaders in flavor, functional blends, and seasonings, we’re excited to expand our offering and give consumers a taste of what’s possible when innovation and food expertise come together. Newform Foods has proven to be a thought leader in food technology and together with our experience, we’re excited to shape the future of food!” said Eric Davodeau and Luis Fernandez of MANE.