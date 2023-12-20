University of Warwick Says Cultivated Turkey Will Soon Be a Christmas Dinner Centrepiece

A team of researchers from the University of Warwick in the UK believes that cultivated turkey will be the centerpiece of Christmas tables in the near future.

Dr. Radu Cimpeanu, a theoretical mathematician, and his team are working to produce more affordable and sustainable alternatives to traditional meats, with the project supported by The Good Food Institute and the Cultivated Meat Modelling Consortium, in collaboration with Professor Daniel Harris from Brown University and partners from the industry.

“Cultivated meat, or cultured meat, is genuine animal meat that is produced by cultivating animal cells directly. For example, cultivated turkey cells can replicate the sensory and nutritional profiles of conventional meat,” explained Dr. Cimpeanu.

Currently in its initial phase, this cultivated meat project aims to develop computational models to increase cell oxygen and nutrient uptake in the early stages of meat cultivation. This increase in oxygen and nutrients could improve the texture of cultivated meat while driving down costs, making the entire process economically viable. The researchers emphasise that cultivated meat has many advantages, including reducing the harmful climate impacts of livestock farming, combatting antibiotic resistance, and feeding more people with fewer resources.

“This could really make a difference to people’s eating habits across the board, as well as during the festive period,” shared Dr. Cimpeanu, adding, “In the future, a lab-grown turkey could prove a more affordable and greener alternative at Christmas time,” he said.

Alternatives to traditional festive foods on the rise

According to the Dutch brand Vivera, the demand for plant-based alternatives remains relatively limited during Christmas because most flexitarians choose meat during the holidays. However, several companies, especially retailers, are expanding their plant-based offer to Christmas dishes.

In Belgium, The Vegetarian Butcher recently launched a stuffed vegan Christmas turkey at its plant-based butchery in Rotterdam. In the UK, supermarket chain Asda introduced a Whole No Turkey this year featuring a unique crispy “skin” coating. Like roasted turkey, it also has a light-colored “breast” and darker-colored “legs,” with the two plant-based types of meat having different textures.

Meanwhile, Tesco is offering for the dinner celebrations two plant-based turkey-style roasts this year, as well as a new take on the traditional nut roast and a plant-based Butternut Wellington. Shocken Foods revealed innovative plant-based deli products for Christmas, including pepperoni and vegan foie gras. Lastly, French food tech Aberyne has launched a plant-based foie gras made with cashews at vegan and gourmet shops in Spain, the UK, and Switzerland, just in time for Christmas.

“Other alternative protein sources made possible through scientific advancement, such as plant-based alternatives, can also help mitigate the impact of our meals, added Dr. Cimpeanu.