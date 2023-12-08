Cultzyme Builds Intelligent Bioreactors to Unlock the Potential of Biomanufacturing

Cultzyme is a Spanish bioprocessing solutions company founded last year to help biotech companies accelerate the development of cell-based foods, novel therapies, and materials. The company builds multipurpose bioreactors with an intelligent system that is said to streamline bioprocessing using the latest digital technology.

Branded as Bioreactor Intelligent Operative Nanotechnology (BION), the advanced system integrates the latest hardware, AI, and cloud computing to control the biomanufacturing process and achieve consistent outcomes more efficiently and at lower costs.

BION delivers scalable methods, real-time monitoring, advanced sensors, and automated control to optimize production processes. Additionally, the system provides precise control and data analytics to improve efficiency.

The digital system also features innovative applications for precise temperature and maceration control and measurement to understand the internal evolution of the product, avoiding extractions.

Unlocking the potential of biotech

According to Cultzyme, today’s biotechnological innovation thrives by adapting established engineering practices and technologies. However, machinery enhancement with digital technologies offers the possibility of unlocking the potential of biotechnology for sustainable food, materials, and medicine production.

Reportedly, Cultzyme has opened an investment round to finance the development and commercialization of BION. According to The Cell Base, the company target will be 10% of the global reusable bioreactor market by 2028. The new capital will support the company to expand its partnerships using BION to develop novel products more quickly and efficiently.

“The synergy between biotechnology and interdisciplinary advancements in digital technologies redefines the landscape of accessible innovations. It enables us to create connected systems and smart machines that will deliver more agile, efficient, and adaptable industrial ecosystems,” said Juan Garzón, CEO of Cultzyme.