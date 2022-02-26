    • Eat Just’s GOOD Meat Brings Cultivated Chicken to Singapore Hawker Stalls

    GOOD Meat cultivated chicken
    ©Eat Just/ GOOD Meat

    For the first time in history, Singapore’s famous food hawkers will serve real chicken made without slaughter from cultivated startup GOOD Meat

    Beginning February 26, GOOD Meat, a subsidiary of alt-protein brand Eat Just, will partner with select vendors to serve its cultivated chicken to a limited number of diners. The first pop-up will take place at Loo’s Hainanese Curry Rice in Tiong Bahru, where the family-run stall will feature GOOD Meat’s chicken in its 76-year-old curry rice dish for SG$4 (about $3.)

    As of this article’s publication, the Feb. 26 – March 1 event was already sold out on GOOD Meat’s website

    Eat Just cultivated chicken curry
    ©Eat Just/ GOOD Meat

    More success in Singapore

    The hawker initiative is the latest successful partnership by Eat Just, the world’s first company to sell cultivated meat to the public. The brand is focusing heavily on Singapore, a tech-progressive country whose 30×30 government plan seeks to source 30% of its food locally by the year 2030. Two years ago, Singapore became the first nation to grant regulatory approval for commercial sales of Eat Just’s cultivated chicken. 

    Continuing its phenomenal growth, Eat Just recently announced plans to open a multi-million dollar cultivated meat production facility in the country.

    Eat Just/ GOOD Meat Singapore Chicken
    ©Eat Just/GOOD Meat

    Most funded startup

    With $267 million raised, Eat Just’s GOOD Meat is now the most well-funded cultivated meat company. Outside of Asia, Eat Just has ambitious plans to expand its revolutionary food technology around the world, including building the Middle East’s first cultivated meat facility in Qatar.

    Last December, when Singapore granted Eat Just new approval to sell cultivated chicken breast, company co-founder and CEO Josh Tetrick praised the country’s leadership. 

    “A lot has changed in our world over the last year, but one thing has stayed the same: Singapore continues to lead the global transformation to a smarter, more sustainable food system.”

