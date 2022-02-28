Better Dairy Raises €22M at Forefront of Cow-Free Dairy Cheese

Better Dairy has raised $22 million in Series A funding, as the UK foodtech continues to develop its animal-free dairy portfolio. Using precision fermentation, Better Dairy is developing several aged and mature animal-free cheeses that it claims are molecularly identical to traditional dairy without using animals.

Better Dairy is currently in the R&D phase of its animal-free dairy product development and intends to use the fresh $22 million funding to advance its second-generation precision fermentation platform. The brand aims to become the first player to launch hard cheeses in the animal-free dairy space, and is optimistic of achieving price parity and industrial-scale production within the next couple of years.

Founded in 2019 by CEO Jevan Nagarajah, Better Dairy set its sights on disrupting the unsustainable dairy industry using its novel tech and has previously completed a $2.1 million seed round. The company boasts precise control over its production process, and the option to exclude undesirables like lactose, antibiotics, and hormones from its products, in contrast with traditional animal-derived products.

Large scale expansion

Following the successful Series A funding Better Dairy also plans to expand its workforce from eight to 35 people, as well as move into a new laboratory and office space in East London.

“We have no doubt that this is the way that dairy will be made in the future. We’ve been monitoring the space for a while now and were hugely impressed by everything that Jevan and the team have managed to achieve thus far as well as their particular approach to tackling this huge problem,” commented Nadine Geiser of RedAlpine, who participated in the Series A round.