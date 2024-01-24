Belgium’s Bolder Foods Unveils Mycelium Ingredient to Create “Punchy Cheesy” Umami Flavors in Alt Cheese

Bolder Foods, a food tech company from Belgium, has unveiled its latest innovation for the alternative cheese space: MycoVeg.

Mycoveg is described as a mycelium-based ingredient crafted with biomass fermentation that is said to deliver creamy, buttery, and elastic textures and “punchy cheesy” umami flavors in cheese alternatives.

Bolder Foods says it will revolutionize alt cheese “one spore at a time” using nature’s secret weapon since its benefits to develop cheese alternatives are numerous. Firstly, its fermentation process is highly sustainable, requiring minimal growth resources. Secondly, mycelium is a nutritional powerhouse, providing fiber, proteins, and vitamins, enhancing the product’s nutritional profile; and lastly, it stands out for its excellent versatility in product development.

Revolutionizing cheese with microbes

Bolder Foods is headquartered in Brussels and has research facilities in Ghent. The company claims to have created a new library of flavors and textures, using unique combinations of microbes and feedstocks to deliver superior cheese alternatives.

Bolder Foods entered the plant-based cheese category with Chizou, the first alternative made with cauliflower and chickpeas. The innovative range was launched in three flavors: Pasta, Pizza, and Tex-Mex in Delhaize and Colruyt stores across Belgium. Chizou is said to melt and brown like regular cheese without compromising the taste with off-flavors.

In 2021, the company embarked on a journey to harness the full potential of mycelium and unlock its transformative properties to make plant-based cheese. The decision to explore its potential stemmed from food tech’s belief that this powerhouse organism was vastly overlooked as a viable ingredient for dairy alternatives.

Also in the alt cheese space, Swedish company Mycorena similarly utilizes fermentation and fungi to develop dairy-free products. In 2022, the company unveiled the first mycoprotein-based butter, paving the way for new fermented foods.

“Why mycelium for cheese alternatives? It’s nature’s secret weapon, and it’s taking center stage in our mission to transform the way we eat!” Ilana Taub, co-founder and CEO at Bolder Foods, shared on social media.