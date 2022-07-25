    • Precision Fermentation Company CB Therapeutics to Begin Producing Animal-Free Food Ingredients

    July 25, 2022
    Categories
    Fermentation
    CB Therapeutics
    © CB Therapeutics

    Biosynthesis company CB Therapeutics, which previously focused on producing medical ingredients, has revealed that it is working on numerous foodtech prototypes made using precision fermentation.

    CB Therapeutics says its “powerful, fast, and portable” platform is capable of generating a huge range of products and ingredients, claiming to have already developed prototypes for animal-free proteins, fats, colourants, flavors, aromas, and more.

    “We have the personnel and equipment needed for bioidentical, animal-free production”

    Now, the company is seeking out foodtech partnerships to help it produce ingredients cost-effectively and with the lowest possible carbon footprint.

    © CB Therapeutics

    Animal-free fermented ingredients

    In recent years, precision fermentation has been used to produce a range of ingredients that could previously only be obtained from animal sources. These include proteins such as casein, collagen, gelatin, and pepsin — which have potential applications across a range of industries — along with food ingredients such as egg protein and beef fat.

    “This is an exhilarating time for biotech and biomanufacturing. We have the personnel and equipment needed for the bioidentical, animal-free production of proteins, peptides, fats, flavor compounds, and vitamins traditionally found in animal-based foods. Our process also enables improved products such as de-allerginizing proteins and peptides, or enriching products with vitamins, antioxidants, and other health-promoting nutrients,” said CB Therapeutics CEO Sher Ali Butt.  

    Share article:

    Related Articles

    • Latest News

  • The vegconomist-newsletter:
    information for decision-makers

    Subscribe for the vegconomist-newsletter and regularly
    receive the most important news from the vegan business world.


    Click here to add vegconomist to your email contacts and ensure our messages reach your inbox!


    Help: I'm not receiving emails from vegconomist

    Invalid email address

    • Interviews

    More Interviews