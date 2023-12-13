Cultivated Biosciences Crafts Dairy-Free Coffee Creamer Using Yeast-Based Fat

Cultivated Biosciences, a Swiss biotech startup creating fats from yeast fermentation, has developed its first proof-of-concept, a dairy-free coffee creamer.

The innovative prototype, made with the biotech’s yeast-based fat, is said to match the performance of dairy creamers, challenging commercially available plant-based alternatives: it is white like milk and tastes just like a regular American commercial creamer. In addition, it blends without flaking (flocculation) despite not containing binders and additives, making it a clean-label product.

Tomas Turner, founder and CEO of Cultivated Biosciences, commented: “We are proud to show the industry the value of our ingredient in a convincing final product application, it marks the beginning of our path to commercialization.”

Superior dairy-free fats

Using yeasts and biomass fermentation, the biotech is developing functional fats with a cream-like texture to replace vegetable oils and additives currently used in the plant-based industry, especially in dairy alternatives.

Last year, the Zürich-based startup raised $1.5 million in pre-seed funding to develop its creamy emulsion further to help manufacturers enhance dairy-free products with lipids that improve taste and texture.

The dairy-free coffee creamer was introduced during a MISTA Growth Hack event in San Francisco last November. MISTA is a new food innovation ecosystem and accelerator in the Bay Area.

Several companies are working to develop alternative fats. However, most of the innovations are focused on improving plant-based meats. Yali Bio, a California-based food tech firm, also works to offer an alternative to dairy fat using precision fermentation technology. Like Cultivated Biosciences, it presented its animal-free dairy fat during the MISTA food tech event.

Cultivated Biosciences must obtain regulatory approval to commercialize its novel fats in Europe and the USA.

Céline Schiff-Deb, Head of Biotechnology at MISTA, commented on the dairy-free coffee creamer: “Cultivated Biosciences rose to the challenge and delivered a prototype with superior benefits to commercially available plant-based creamers in the US.”