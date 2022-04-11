    • Enzymit Raises $5M, Aims to Replace Fermentation with “Designer Enzyme” Platform

    April 11, 2022
    Categories
    Fermentation
    © Kzenon - stock.adobe.com

    Enzymit, the Israeli syn-bio production platform company, has announced the close of a $5 million seed round. Enzymit plans to accelerate its computational design platform to develop designer enzymes that can replace almost every chemical reaction used in modern fermentation methods, according to the company.

    “Nature hasn’t supplied us with all of the enzymes humanity needs”

    As the bioproduction industry grows, Enzymit has identified a lack of enzymes and organisms suitable for production as a challenge for the fermentation industry, as well as inefficient, unsustainable, and polluting chemical reactions. All of which makes the development of new production organisms challenging, claims Enzymit, while it bases its platform on enzymatic manufacturing, engineering ‘new-to-nature’ enzymes for bio-production. 

    Enzymit
    ©Enzymit

    Aiming to cut production costs and development times in the sector, Enzymit is developing a novel enzymatic process that can convert carbon from the air to novel bio-polymers cheaper than ever before. With this latest seed round investment, the company states it is well-positioned to take on the challenge and significantly impact this key market for future food production.

    “While there is no dispute that humanity’s future relies on biomanufacturing, if we expect to maintain our standard of living in the face of increasing global pressures and growing population, nature hasn’t supplied us with all of the enzymes humanity needs. This is the bottleneck Enzymit aims to solve,” stated CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Gideon Lapidoth.

     

    Share article:

    Related Articles

    • Latest News

  • The vegconomist-newsletter:
    information for decision-makers

    Subscribe for the vegconomist-newsletter and regularly
    receive the most important news from the vegan business world.


    Click here to add vegconomist to your email contacts and ensure our messages reach your inbox!


    Help: I'm not receiving emails from vegconomist

    Invalid email address