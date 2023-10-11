Esencia Foods Hosts “Europe’s First” Mycelium Seafood Tasting at Anuga Gastronomy Fair

Esencia Foods, a mycelium biotech from Germany, has been presenting its vegan white fish alternatives to seabass and cod at Anuga 2023. The company claims this marks the first time a mycelium seafood product has been available for tasting at a European gastronomic fair.

This year, Anuga has focused on plant-based foods, with an emphasis on alternative seafood. Esencia Foods stated that it is leveraging the opportunity to establish partnerships with restaurants and food service distributors to launch its sustainable seafood products into the market.

“Tastings at selected industry-focused events will help us to win important partners, but also to fine-tune our products and learn which dishes can be most successful at the market”, said Hendrik Kaye, founder and CEO of Esencia Foods.

A new generation of protein

Scientist and chef Bruno Scocozza and Kaye founded Esencia Foods in 2022 to develop the next generation of alt seafood products, starting with alt white fish, using a mycelium biomass made with only two non-GMO ingredients.

The biotech combines a strain of an edible fungus and its proprietary solid-state fermentation process to grow its biomass and develop its clean-label whole cuts. According to the company, its mycelium fish filets are high in protein, fiber, and Omega-3. Moreover, they are free of antibiotics and heavy metals, unlike fish.

The growing demand for fish and seafood and an industrialized fishery industry has resulted in unsustainable practices, such as by-catch, bottom-trawling, and overfishing. Fish farming also contributes to habitat degradation, pollution, the spread of diseases, and an increasing reliance on antibiotics, explains Esencia Foods.

“The number of samples is limited. Tasters should be prepared to try not just seafood alternatives, but the start of a new generation of protein to feed humanity,” said Kaye.

Esencia Foods is in Hall 5.1, booth C60, at Anuga 2023.