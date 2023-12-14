The EU Commits €50 Million to Startups & Small Businesses in Precision Fermentation

BookmarkWant to save and revisit your favorite articles? Upgrade to vegconomist+ and unlock our new bookmark feature. Subscribe today and enjoy a wide range of exclusive perks to gain a competitive edge in the vegan business world!
The programme is part of the EU’s flagship Horizon Europe programme which aims to “improve the sustainability, efficiency, and resilience of the European food supply chain”. The funding, under the EIC’s Accelerator Challenge, aims to support the development of “viable alternatives that complement agriculture”, highlighting that these foods can be produced using existing agricultural sidestreams, with benefits including reduced pressure on natural resources such as land and water.
Precision fermentation leverages microorganisms such as yeast to produce genuine animal proteins without the animal, such as whey and casein, in a manner that significantly reduces climate emissions while eliminating antibiotic use.
In Europe, a number of companies are making significant strides in the space. Here are just a few notable examples:
Formo (formerly known as LegenDairy Foods, based in Germany): Specializing in dairy products, Formo uses precision fermentation to produce animal-free dairy proteins.
Better Dairy (UK): This London-based startup is working on creating dairy products using fermentation, focusing on cheese and other high-value dairy commodities.
Those Vegan Cowboys (Belgium): Founded by the creators of The Vegetarian Butcher, the company is working on producing dairy proteins such as casein through precision fermentation to create vegan cheese.
Fermify (Austria): Founded by Eva Sommer and Christoph Herwig, Fermify developed a fully automated platform to produce precision fermentation-derived casein for creating animal-free cheese at scale. The company recently extended its seed round to accelerate the development of animal-free cheese and its market entry.
Worth noting in this context is that a recent meeting for food safety assessment on New Food Sources and Production Systems (NFPS) organized by The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) conducted a foresight exercise to explore and evaluate future safety issues of novel foods such as those produced by precision fermentation. The meeting concluded that, in general, the food safety hazards of these NFPS are similar to those of conventional foods.
Acacia Smith, Senior Policy Manager at Good Food Institute Europe, said: “It’s excellent that the EIC has recognised precision fermentation’s game-changing potential to feed Europe’s growing population, improve public health and reduce our reliance on imports. It’s also very welcome that this funding aims to develop new ways of scaling up production – tackling Europe’s lack of infrastructure – and to look at other critical areas such as consumer acceptance, regulatory approval and supporting the entry of these foods into the European market.”
