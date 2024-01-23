Pureture Partners with South Korea’s Namyang Dairy to Launch Dairy-Free Range Made with Plant-Based Casein

Pureture, a US biotech specializing in producing animal-free ingredients with functional properties, announces a partnership with Namyang Dairy Products, one of South Korea‘s largest dairy manufacturers.

Namyang, a global company with a presence in 21 countries, produces milk, yogurt, cheese, cream, and butter. The dairy giant will use Pureture’s plant-based casein to develop and introduce a new plant-based dairy range to offer consumers sustainable options.

Pureture claims that it has developed the world’s first non-GMO plant-based casein. The protein is yeast-derived, and according to Purture, it enables manufacturers to develop clean-label, dairy-free products without additives, emulsifiers, or binders.

Furthermore, Pureture says its protein is competitively priced and that it will reach a manufacturing capacity of 2,400 tons to supply the demand it is receiving. With these capabilities, the firm states that it aims to displace 30% to 40% of the current market share of dairy.

“With the partnership with Pureture, we will now be able to offer dairy-free, 100% plant-based products without any sacrifice from the consumers regarding taste, nutrition, and cost,” says Myko Kihyun Nam, CMO at Namyang Dairy Products.

“A breakthrough protein”

In 2022, Rudy Yoo, also founder and CEO of Armored Fresh, established Pureture in New York, aiming to create animal-free ingredients that mimic the functionality of animal protein solely from plant-based sources.

Last summer, the company unveiled its plant-based casein — the company’s first development. The animal-free protein is said to offer the same nutritional profile and functionality as milk caseins, giving alternative milk a smooth texture and providing plant-based cheese with melting and stretching characteristics, In addition, it has a protein digestibility-corrected amino acid score (PDCAAS) of one, matching the digestibility of milk, as explained by the company.

The company has stated before that it is seeking to forge strategic partnerships with leading dairy firms and international ingredients suppliers to launch its non-GMO plant-based casein in a new generation of clean-label and animal-free dairy.

Pureture also announced that it is finalizing a $12 million seed funding round to build manufacturing facilities and further develop its brand.

“Our mission at Pureture is to develop technologies and further foods that will contribute to a more sustainable future, and we couldn’t be prouder to partner with Namyang with this breakthrough protein, working closely with them as they grow their plant-based offering,” comments Yoo.