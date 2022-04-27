Remilk Announces “World’s Largest” Full-Scale Alt Dairy Facility in Denmark

Remilk, the dairy industry disruptor, is to construct what it claims will be the world’s largest full-scale precision fermentation facility in Denmark. Remilk will produce non-animal dairy protein for use in products like cheese, yogurt, and ice cream, in volumes equivalent to 50,000 cows each year.

The new facility represents the next major milestone in alt dairy, not just for Remilk but also the whole sector, in order to offer animal-free dairy products identical to their traditional counterparts but free of lactose, cholesterol, and hormones. The announcement of the new facility comes on the back of the Israeli company’s recent $120 million oversubscribed Series B funding round.

Remilk has pioneered a yeast-based fermentation process to produce non-animal milk proteins for use in dairy products traditionally made with cow-derived milk proteins. The company claims its protein enables the production of products that are indistinguishable in taste and function from traditional dairy.

The Symbiosis project

The full-scale precision fermentation facility will be built on more than 750,000 square feet within The Symbiosis project in Kalundborg, Denmark. The project is a pioneering industrial ecosystem in which byproducts of one company become resources for another. The Danish government is positioning itself at the forefront of the alt protein movement with support for such projects as well as the recent $100 million Plant Fund investment.

“Remilk is committed to reinventing our dairy industry in a kind, sustainable way. Eliminating the need for animals in our food system is the only way to supply our world’s growing demand without destroying it in the process,” stated Aviv Wolff, CEO and founder of Remilk. “We intend to massively scale up our production capabilities to make nutritious, delicious, and affordable dairy that will send cows into early retirement.”