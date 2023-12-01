Synonym Secures Funding to Advance Research into Gas Fermentation for Food Production

New York-based biomanufacturing company Synonym has secured funding from Open Philanthropy to further its research into gas fermentation technology for sustainable food production.

Recognized for its efforts in developing infrastructure for the biomanufacturing industry, Synonym plans to use the funding to conduct comparative techno-economic assessments of single-cell protein production using various gas fermentation techniques. The company is keen to assess the potential financial benefits of gas fermentation in comparison to processes that utilize plant-based carbon sources such as dextrose.

The examination will be facilitated by Synonym’s team of process engineering and capital markets experts and will incorporate evaluation of capital expenditures related to various process designs, as well as comprehensive operating expenses, including nutrient media, staffing, utilities, and more.

Fermentation at scale

Synonym recently released The State of Global Fermentation Report, offering insights into existing microbial fermentation capacity and profitability drivers. The report emphasized the necessity for facilities to support ongoing technological advancements to prevent obsolescence, highlighting scale as a key factor in achieving price parity.

Crystal Bleecher, Vice President of Engineering at Synonym, comments, “The funding from Open Philanthropy will help us evaluate different adaptable feedstock processes for generating sustainable feed sources at larger scales. We are excited to contribute to Open Philanthropy’s mission to build more secure and resilient global systems, including the food system.”