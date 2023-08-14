Fermentation

Netherlands-Based Vivici Closes Seed Round to Bring Animal-Free Dairy Proteins to Market

Vivici cow logo

© Vivici

Newcomer Vivici B.V., a Dutch B2B ingredients company, announces it has successfully closed its seed funding round to bring to market animal-free animal-free dairy proteins made with precision fermentation, with strategic support from founding investors dsm-firmenich Venturing and Fonterra.

“…we will build Vivici into a precision fermentation leader that contributes to a future-proof food system.

 
Headquartered at the Biotech Campus Delft and a dairy protein application lab in the Food Valley at NIZO food research, leveraging the Netherlands’ network and access to scale-up facilities and talent, the company draws on the founders’ experience in developing and scaling bioprocesses. Fonterra Chief Innovation & Brand Officer Komal Mistry-Mehta, says: “Vivici is an exciting opportunity to combine dsm-firmenich’s world-leading precision fermentation expertise with Fonterra’s world-leading dairy science and technology.”
 

 

Vivici fermentation process
© Vivici
Vivici was incorporated in December 2022 to bring animal-free dairy proteins to market, and in March 2023 the company hired Stephan van Sint Fiet as CEO, who joined from IFF where he led the Dairy Cultures & Food Enzymes business unit, building on the experience gained in the food enzymes business at Novozymes. Stephan previously helped scale two start-ups: Evolva, a company producing high-value natural products through fermentation, and Biognosys, an advanced proteomics company.
 

Pieter Wolters, MD of dsm-firmenich Venturing, comments: “We are thrilled to be a founding investor in Vivici BV’s Series Seed capital raise. Vivici has the foundation for success, and builds on multiple years of joint technology and application development, and is now well-positioned as an agile startup company.”

Stephan van Sint Fiet, CEO of Vivici, states: “I’m thrilled to work with such an experienced team, that knows what it takes to not only develop, but manufacture, register and commercialize great ingredients. Together, we will build Vivici into a precision fermentation leader that contributes to a future-proof food system.

Learn more about Vivici at www.vivici.com 

