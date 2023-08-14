Netherlands-Based Vivici Closes Seed Round to Bring Animal-Free Dairy Proteins to Market

Newcomer Vivici B.V., a Dutch B2B ingredients company, announces it has successfully closed its seed funding round to bring to market animal-free animal-free dairy proteins made with precision fermentation, with strategic support from founding investors dsm-firmenich Venturing and Fonterra.
“…we will build Vivici into a precision fermentation leader that contributes to a future-proof food system.“
Pieter Wolters, MD of dsm-firmenich Venturing, comments: “We are thrilled to be a founding investor in Vivici BV’s Series Seed capital raise. Vivici has the foundation for success, and builds on multiple years of joint technology and application development, and is now well-positioned as an agile startup company.”
Stephan van Sint Fiet, CEO of Vivici, states: “I’m thrilled to work with such an experienced team, that knows what it takes to not only develop, but manufacture, register and commercialize great ingredients. Together, we will build Vivici into a precision fermentation leader that contributes to a future-proof food system.“
