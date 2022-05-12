WNWN Launches Cacao-Free Vegan Alt Chocolate

WNWN Food Labs, a UK food tech startup, has launched what it claims is the world’s first alt chocolate of its kind. Made using plant-based fermentation techniques, the new alt chocolate is cacao-free, child and slave labor-free, deforestation-free, palm oil-free, caffeine-free, gluten-free, and theobromine-free – so it will not make your dog sick.

Also boasting 80% less CO2 emissions and lower sugar than conventional chocolate, WNWN – pronounced “win-win” – has developed its proprietary fermentation process to transform sustainable plant-based ingredients into alt chocolate that the company claims tastes and melts like conventional chocolate.

WNWN opts for British barley and carob for the base of its cacao-free chocolate, developed with an in-house chocolatier. WNWN also plans to explore how other foods can be future-proofed from changing climates, biodiversity loss, against production monopolies, and poor working conditions, including coffee, tea, and vanilla. The WNWN alt chocolate will be available exclusively from its website from May 18th.

Alt chocolate growth

Research shows the global carob chocolate market size is expected to reach $1.1 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period, with carob’s various health benefits a key driver. Other companies are pursuing plant cell culture production for chocolate, such as California Cultured which uses cellular agriculture to combat the problems of the conventional chocolate industry.

“Chocolate has a truly dark side with more than a million child laborers estimated to work in Ivory Coast and Ghana, where three-quarters of the world’s cacao is grown, and more CO2 emissions pound for pound than cheese, lamb or chicken,” stated WNWN CTO Dr. Johnny Drain. “Using fermentation we’re able to create a suite of the same flavor compounds found in cacao. We can dial up certain aromas and even adjust the acidity to bring out notes found in premium single-origin chocolates.”