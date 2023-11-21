Has Cultivated Meat for Pet Food Really Been Approved in EU? The Complicated Story of Bene Meat (and Others in the Space)

Two weeks ago, a press release was widely distributed by Czech startup Bene Meat Technologies, titled “Bene Meat Technologies is the first company in the world to be licensed to produce and sell cultured meat as dog and cat food”

The release stated, ” On 7.11.2023, the Czech startup Bene Meat Technologies (BMT) won the world championship to produce and sell cultured meat for PET FOOD needs. With the certification obtained from the European Feed Materials Register, it becomes the only entity in the world that can produce and sell this product for PET FOOD needs.[…] Bene Meat Technologies is thus the first entity in the world to be authorised to produce and sell cultured meat for PET FOOD.”



This apparently groundbreaking news was covered by vegconomist here as well as a number of other publications including Reuters (note that the Reuters article has since been amended after the below information came to light). However, upon deeper investigation, there is in fact no authorisation system for animal feed.



In this piece, we describe the events having spoken with a number of parties including the EU, Cellular Agriculture Europe, and Bene Meat’s PR firm, and relate the situation to similar recent scenarios with other companies in the cell ag space. The intention is not to implicate Bene Meat (or others mentioned here) in any wrongdoing, simply to outline the events for our readers’ awareness and for the purpose of clarity.



On the 8th November 2023, Bene Meat distributed the press release containing the information as above. The vegconomist coverage, like other publications, was based on the information included in the press release as well as other factual information as to the company’s background and further context.

“Not an EU approval”

On 10th November, our newdesk received a request from Robert E. Jones, President, Cellular Agriculture Europe. Jones also happens to hold the role of VP, Global Public Affairs at Mosa Meat, a Netherlands pioneer in the cultivated meat field, and another company in the race to achieve approval / certification status.

In the memo, Jones urges that it is critical that the information about how such products are regulated is accurate so that consumers have faith in the risk assessment processes for novel foods. He stated: