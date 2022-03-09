Israel’s MeaTech 3D Announces Launch of MeaTech US in California

MeaTech 3D, announces its entrance into the US food market. MeaTech US will be based in California, where it will begin activities in research and development, investor relations and business development.

Originally from Israel, MeaTech 3D grew its team by more than 50% in the past year alone. The company recently relocated to its new headquarters to Rehovot, Israel, widely known as the epicenter of the nation’s foodtech sector. Peace of Meat, which leads the development of MeaTech’s avian cell culture technologies, has plans to start building a pilot plant to start scaling up production.

MeaTech’s Co-founder and CEO, Arik Kaufman states: “Expanding MeaTech’s presence to the US is another important step in accelerating our go-to-market strategy, and it will leverage the expertise we’ve been building since 2019. We anticipate that our new space will serve as a welcoming environment for our North American investors to gain firsthand knowledge of our processes, view demonstrations of our technology at work, and learn about our future plans. It will also provide us with access to new R&D and technical talent who can help us continue building upon and perfecting the processes we’ve developed for cell-based, real-meat generation.”