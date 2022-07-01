MeatTech, Producer of 3D Printed Cultured Meat, Announces $6.5M Registered Direct Offering

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a cultivated meat pioneer, announces it has entered a definitive agreement with a U.S. institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 1,857,143 American Depositary Shares and warrants. Upon closing of the offer on July 5, the agreement is expected to yield gross proceeds of $6.5M, which MeaTech intends to use for general corporate purposes.

Founded in Israel, MeaTech specializes in 3D printing of cultured meat and is the world’s only publicly listed cultured meat company. As part of its growth strategy, it acquired cultivated fats company Peace of Meat in 2020 and entered the US market earlier this year. Vegconomist has extensively covered this company’s remarkable progress – here’s look at some of MeaTech’s most notable developments:

2020:

October – Invests €1M in Belgian cultured meat startup Peace of Meat

November – Files for IPO in USA

November – Announces $7M funding round

December – Fully acquires Peace of Meat

2021:

March – Announces $25M US Initial Public Offering

June – Files US patent pending for novel bioprinting method

September – Produces 700g of cultured chicken fat

December – Bioprints largest cultured steak to date

2022:

March – Launches MeaTech USA in California

March – With Peace of Meat, opens cultivated meat pilot plant in Belgium

April – Offers cultivated meat samples at IFFA, the world’s largest meat fair

In an interview with vegconomist, Simon Fried, Business Development Executive at MeaTech, stated, “We go to work knowing what we are doing has the potential to drive real change…We believe cultured meat and other new food technologies, like precision fermentation, will ultimately change the relationship between food production and agriculture. Tomorrow’s agriculture will probably require much less land, have a much smaller environmental footprint, and ensure more local and flexible supply.”