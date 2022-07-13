MeaTech & Umami Meats to Jointly Develop 3D Printed Cultured Seafood

MeaTech states that the collaboration “opens a door for both companies into the Asian market”, specifically Singapore, which at present is the only country in the world to have passed regulatory approval for the sale of cultivated meat products.

MeaTech CEO and founder Arik Kaufman states: “We are very pleased about this new agreement which reflects our commercialization strategy of industry collaboration using our unique 3D printing capabilities. We are excited about entering into the seafood sector and believe it will lead us to new market pathways throughout Asia and worldwide.”

Says Mihir Pershad, CEO and founder of Umami Meats: “We are delighted to establish this collaboration with MeaTech to expand our product range with their 3D printing capabilities. This partnership will enable us to build upon our technology platform for cultivating fish muscle and fat to produce a variety of structured products that meet the desires of discerning consumers. We believe cultivated seafood holds tremendous potential to provide a local, sustainable source of healthy protein and to address many of the challenges facing our food system and our oceans.”