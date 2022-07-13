MeaTech & Umami Meats to Jointly Develop 3D Printed Cultured Seafood

MeaTech 3D Ltd. announces it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Umami Meats for the joint development of 3D-printed cultured structured seafood. With this agreement, MeaTech adds seafood to its portfolio of bovine, avian and porcine products under development.
Continued success for Umami
Singaporean cultivated seafood startup Umami Meats, previously named semi-finalist in the XPRIZE “Feed the Next Billion” competition, aims to help make cultivated seafood less expensive to produce, with a mission to develop species that are expected to experience severe supply shortages due to overfishing and climate change. The focus will initially be on the cultivation of Japanese eel, yellowfin tuna, and red snapper, with a view to producing halibut, grouper, and mahi-mahi as future projects.
Umami received investment from CULT Food Sciences last December and secured pre-seed funding of $2.4 million in March this year.
Gateway to Asian market
MeaTech states that the collaboration “opens a door for both companies into the Asian market”, specifically Singapore, which at present is the only country in the world to have passed regulatory approval for the sale of cultivated meat products.
MeaTech CEO and founder Arik Kaufman states: “We are very pleased about this new agreement which reflects our commercialization strategy of industry collaboration using our unique 3D printing capabilities. We are excited about entering into the seafood sector and believe it will lead us to new market pathways throughout Asia and worldwide.”
Says Mihir Pershad, CEO and founder of Umami Meats: “We are delighted to establish this collaboration with MeaTech to expand our product range with their 3D printing capabilities. This partnership will enable us to build upon our technology platform for cultivating fish muscle and fat to produce a variety of structured products that meet the desires of discerning consumers. We believe cultivated seafood holds tremendous potential to provide a local, sustainable source of healthy protein and to address many of the challenges facing our food system and our oceans.”