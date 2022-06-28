Givaudan, Bühler, and Migros Announce Cultured Hub Switzerland Will Open 2023

Swiss companies Givaudan, Bühler, and Migros have made progress towards their goal of establishing a “Cultured Hub” in Kemptthal, Switzerland.

The companies announced the joint venture last year, with the aim of supporting the development of cultivated and fermented products. Based in Kemptthal’s The Valley area, the Hub will provide companies in the industry with facilities, technology, and expertise.

Givaudan, Bühler, and Migros have recently secured approval to form the joint venture and have appointed a managing director, Yannick Gächter. Cultivated companies have already begun booking time at the new facilities, which should be operational from early 2023. It is hoped that by providing small-scale facilities, the Hub could allow startups to avoid the need for funding rounds, preventing equity dilution.

Alt-protein in Switzerland

In 2020, Switzerland got its first cultivated meat company, MIRAI FOODS. The startup last year raised $2.4 million in a funding round, followed by a further $2.2 million two months later.

2021 also saw the launch of the Swiss Protein Association, a lobby group for the alt-protein industry in Switzerland. The Association says its aim is to promote the sustainability benefits of alt-protein products, and like the Cultured Hub, it counts Migros among its founders.

“We see Switzerland as the gateway to Europe when it comes to the development of cultured foods. The location of The Cultured Hub is ideal for this exciting pioneering venture. We can now start building the necessary infrastructure and acquiring clients,” said Matthew Robin, CEO, ELSA-Mifroma Group at Migros Industries.