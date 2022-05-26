Orbillion Declares Cultivated Meat Price Parity by 2026 Ahead of Davos Talks 

Orbillion Bio, the Silicon Valley-based cultivated meat startup, has claimed it will reach price parity by as early as 2026, as well as commodity pricing for beef in 2030. Orbilion CEO and co-founder, Patricia Bubner, will now head to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland to speak about how cultivated meat can address global food insecurity.

Backed by Y Combinator’s accelerator program and confident of being the first company to bring cell-cultured beef to market, Orbillion has already showcased three different cultivated meats at public tastings. The startup claims it has achieved this up to 18x faster than its rivals, proving its requisite technical expertise.

At Davos, Bubner will also share how they plan to democratize access to cell-cultured meat while meeting with government officials and industry leaders. To date the Orbillion team has raised $9.5 million, aiming at producing heritage breed meats. For example, its first product will be cell-cultured, Japanese bred, Wagyu beef. The company has also recently welcomed Greg Hiller, a globally recognized industry leader in cell culture and bioprocessing innovation, to its advisory board.

“I’m very excited to join the Orbillion team as an Advisor to help push the frontier of what’s possible for cultured meat. I’m hopeful that my skill set of innovative process development methods will further facilitate the development of a highly intensified cell culture process that will make cultured meat scalable, and as a result, accessible to all,” stated Hiller.