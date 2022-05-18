“Pathways” Version 2 Launched to Drive More Talent into Cellular Agriculture in Australia 

Cellular Agriculture Australia has updated its interactive Pathways tool to drive and guide more talent into cellular agriculture research. The update includes the addition of non-STEM areas addressing the social, economic, cultural, and political dimensions of the cellular agriculture movement.

Nonprofit organization Cellular Agriculture Australia is dedicated to accelerating the cellular agriculture sector in the country by developing talent pipelines into the burgeoning industry. The tool had so far been concerned with helping STEM talent break into the sector, but now has expanded to include non-STEM fields that must be addressed by the industry as it moves towards regulatory approval and mass markets.

These areas include public perception, policy and regulation, funding and investment, transition research, and commerce amongst others, making the Pathways multidisciplinary tool more reflective of the emerging needs of the industry and the diversity of talent needed to enter and power the field. The tool’s target user groups are high school and university students, graduates, and professionals.

Cultivated meat in Australia

The organization notes that in Australia, Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) currently anticipates an application from a cultivated meat company in the coming weeks. This means that cultivated meat could potentially appear on Australian shelves as early as next year, according to the organization.

One such Australian cultured meat startup Vow Foods recently hit headlines with its plans to produce obscure meats like kangaroo, alpaca, and water buffalo, and recently announced the closing of an oversubscribed $6 million seed round.

“Students want to know what sorts of roles are out there, and what skills and knowledge will qualify them to be employed and to succeed in those roles,” says Founder of Cellular Agriculture Australia, Dr Bianca Le. “Increasingly, professionals in adjacent industries are also reaching out to us to learn how they can apply their existing expertise to forge a new career pathway into cellular agriculture.”