Today, nine leaders in precision fermentation announce they are coming together to establish the Precision Fermentation Alliance, a new trade organization created to promote precision fermentation as a solution for a more resilient and sustainable food system.

Intended to serve as an industry voice and global convener for the precision fermentation industry, the group’s founding members include Change Foods, The EVERY Co., Helaina, Imagindairy, Motif FoodWorks, New Culture, Onego Bio, Perfect Day, and Remilk.

In food, precision fermentation involves the process of making nature-identical versions of popular ingredients and products (like dairy and egg proteins) by combining modern biology with the natural ability of microorganisms to turn sugars into proteins and other complex organic molecules.

According to the Alliance, its members have agreed on the following goals:

Promote understanding of precision fermentation technology. Build trust and familiarity by establishing global transparency around ingredients and foods made with precision fermentation

Educate and engage key stakeholders throughout the food industry value chain to establish best practices regarding regulatory, manufacturing, food safety, and communications standards and compliance.

Develop market access and the ability to operate and market products effectively by engaging with regulators. Accelerate industry growth by unlocking public funding and public-private partnerships.

“Just the beginning”

“There is a direct line between food production, climate, socioeconomic opportunities, and equity. How we make our food is one of the foundational ways to change the world around us, and just the beginning of the vision for this group,” said Nicki Briggs, MS, RDN, Vice President of Corporate Communications, Perfect Day and Chair, Precision Fermentation Alliance.

She adds, “This alliance codifies what we’ve always believed: a kinder, greener tomorrow is possible through collaboration. This ecosystem of mission-aligned leaders stands to exponentially accelerate what any one member could do alone.”

Promoting policy

The Precision Fermentation Alliance will also work to ensure that science-based decision-making and informed public policy are used to regulate precision fermentation products and technology used in food. In addition, the Alliance will provide a forum to discuss global issues relevant to the precision fermentation industry.

“Most of us have consumed foods that contain ingredients made using precision fermentation for decades, such as vitamins, enzymes and natural flavors, without much fanfare,” said Irina Gerry, Chief Marketing Officer, Change Foods and Vice Chair, Precision Fermentation Alliance.

She continued, “As we look to extend the use of this technology to produce an ever-expanding list of food ingredients, such as proteins and fats, we will be able to produce a wide variety of our most beloved foods animal-free, and with a much lower environmental footprint. Ushering in this new era in food requires clear communication, thoughtful policy, consistent regulation and stakeholder engagement, which this alliance is positioned to do.”