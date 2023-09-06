SavorEat’s 3D Printing Robot Chef Makes its Debut at University of Denver

After a partnership announcement in 2021, Sodexo and SavorEat officially deployed their 3D printing robot chef as part of a pilot project at the University of Denver, marking its US debut.

Starting this week, students at the University of Denver can enjoy SavorEat’s printed burgers at the Rebecca Chopp Grand Central Market in Community Commons, as initially reported by The Grocer.

Personalized printing

SavorEat, an Israeli food-tech company known for its plant-based 3D printing technology, made its Tel Aviv Stock Exchange debut in 2021. Its 3D printer, which prints and cooks plant-based burgers, allows customers to personalize their burgers in size, doneness, protein content, and cooking style.



The technology was initially launched in Israel in partnership with Yarzin-Sella and has recently transitioned into a full-fledged robotic chef with the second-generation platform.

This pilot project with the University of Denver aims to pave the way for commercializing the robot chef and SavorEat products in the US market. This is especially beneficial in the 20-30-year-old demographic, where over half of the age group identifies as flexitarian.

Constantly increasing demand

Husein Kitabwalla, CEO of Services Operations and Food Transformation at Sodexo North America, highlighted: “The partnership with SavorEat will improve our ability to provide quality meat alternatives, which face constantly increasing demand.”

SavorEat’s CEO, Racheli Vizman, expressed confidence in the partnership’s potential, calling it “a vote of confidence in SavorEat’s solution and unique value proposition.” She says, “I am convinced that Sodexo’s expertise in the international catering market and particularly North America will significantly contribute to the development and acceleration of the penetration rate of our products in the international market, with an emphasis on the US market.”