Steakholder Foods and Wyler Farms Partner to Launch 3D Printed Plant-Based Beef Steaks at Industrial Scale

Israeli bioprinting technology expert Steakholder Foods (Nasdaq: STKH) and Wyler Farms, Israel’s leading tofu producer, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to use industrial-scale 3D printing technology to produce 3D printed plant-based beef steaks.

As part of the agreement, Wyler Farms will acquire Steakholder Foods’ 3D Fusion Pro meat printer and a subscription to the SH Software and NutriBlend ink designed explicitly for plant-based meat.

The deal, valued at millions of dollars over the coming years, represents Steakholder Foods’ first commercial partnership in the private sector. The completion of the Fusion Pro 3D printer installation is anticipated to fall between Q4 2024 and Q1 2025, according to the announcement.

Arik Kaufman, CEO of Steakholder Foods, comments: “We’re not just showcasing our technology’s potential – we’re setting a new standard for the industry. This deal marks a testament to our vision of transforming food production through innovative technology and it brings Steakholder Foods closer than ever to a point it will begin to generate income.”

Printing 500 kg per hour

Wyler Farms, established in 1994, offers a wide range of plant-based products, including homemade tofu, soft-texture tofu, calcium-enriched tofu, and a recently launched line of tofu schnitzel. The company distributes its offerings through various retail chains, restaurants, and catering companies.

Using the specialized ink NutriBlend, made from premium plant-based ingredients and Steakholder Foods’ printer, Wyler Farms can produce up to 500 kg of high-quality, texturized printed products per hour. By harnessing the 3D printing technology, the company will respond to the evolving demands of health-conscious consumers with innovative plant-based beef steaks.

Oleg Kulyava, CEO of Wyler Farm, said: “The partnership with Steakholder Foods marks a significant milestone for Wyler Farms, enabling us to position our products at the forefront of the plant-based meat market. We are thrilled to expand our portfolio with premium plant-based steak and anticipate introducing additional premium products based on Steakholder Foods’ technology.”

3D printing alternatives to meat

Steakholder Foods states that this partnership solidifies its role as a leading proprietary 3D printing technology supplier to the plant-based and cultivated food industry.

Last year, the cultivated meat company expanded into another business model offering 3D bioprinters and bioinks to B2B meat manufacturers and cultivated meat producers to advance the alternative protein industry.

With the company’s technology, manufacturers can create realistic alternatives to meat or seafood using plant-based or hybrid inks developed with animal cells and plant proteins. To demonstrate the capabilities of its printers and inks, Stakeholder Foods has unveiled the world’s largest-ever 3D-printed cultivated steak, the world’s first 3D-printed cultivated fish fillet, and, very recently, plant-based shrimp.

“This collaboration with Wyler Farm, one of the leading alternative protein producers, solidifies and enhances Steakholder Foods’ commercial phase. As we expand our operations, we are set to forge more strategic partnerships like this in 2024, further cementing our position in the market,” Yair Ayalon, Vice President of Business Development of Steakholder Foods, shares.